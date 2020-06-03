WALKER, Mich. — Blain's Farm & Fleet celebrated the development of their 5th Michigan Store with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The company's CEO, Jane Blain Gilbertson, Walker Mayor Gary Carey, and other key Blain's Farm & Fleet representatives took part in the event.

Gilbertson stated that when she and other company representatives toured the west side of Michigan, she knew that this was going to be the site of their new store.

Gilberston and Carey both believe that the company will develop strong bonds within the community and are excited to welcome new employees into their family.

"We are excited for the opportunity to add more associates into our family and to continue serving the hard-working people of Michigan – or, as we prefer to think of them, our neighbors," says Kristin Stewart, Blain's Farm and Fleet Chief Marketing Officer. "We've received so much positive feedback about our new Standale location. With a wonderful community like this, we knew we would be welcomed."

Blains Farm & Fleet also gives back to the community. They've raised over $5 million for the American Heart Association, donate to local FFA and 4-H scholarship programs. They've also donated over $200,000 worth of toys to children in need during the Christmas season.

The new 106,000 square-foot store will feature a state-of-the-art automotive center, as well as, a drive-thru area which will allow customers to purchase items without leaving their car.

The new store will be located past the Standale Meijer on the corner of Wilson and Lake Michigan Avenue.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Cheers! Beer vending machines and mail-order wine could be on tap

Art Van Furniture closing all stores, liquidation sales will start Friday

Gas station near Bridge Street Market now open

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.