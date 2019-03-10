HASTINGS, Mich. — Do you have a rare Rembrandt painting or furniture worth a fortune collecting dust in the attic?

A crowd gathered at the library in Hastings Wednesday night to find out.

People brought old books and art, dolls and jewelry to the library to be examined and appraised by an expert. No rare, valuable hidden treasures were identified but organizers say everything had value, even if it was mostly sentimental.

“Often we put our heart value on things we own,” explains antique appraiser Vickie Rick, who led the event.

“We still see grandma sitting in that old rocking chair that's still pretty much an old rocking chair. It really has not a whole lot of value.”

Nothing was bought or sold during the seminar hosted by the Barry County Historical Society. Rick says people trying to sell items can get an idea about the price on eBay, try to sell on Facebook Marketplace and watch out for scammers on Craig’s List.

“And one of the things I tell them is don’t ever part with a treasure unless you know you want it gone,” says Rick. “Because once it is gone it is gone.”

