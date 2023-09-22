THRIFTIN' AND PICKIN' | Farmgirl Flea Market's fall market is happening this weekend in Hudsonville

The popular flea market returns to the Hudsonville Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday for two days of thrifting.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Farmgirl Flea Market is back at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds this weekend for its annual fall market.

The flea market is host to over 180 vendors from all over the country selling everything from handmade goods to vintage antiques.

The event takes place on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for Friday and $5 for Saturday. Friday tickets also include re-entry into the market on Saturday. Admission for children 12 and under is free.

In addition to vendors, the flea market will also have live musical performances, food trucks and other family-friendly fun. Friday night will also feature a beer and wine tent.

Flea market organizers provided a brief list of some of the products that will be at the event:

Pumpkins, mums, and other fall décor

Farmhouse décor

Antiques

Rusty goods

Vintage campers

Boutique clothing

Painted and repurposed furniture

Unique gift

Handmade items

The Farmgirl Flea Market shared a gallery of vendor booths for this year on their Facebook page:

Vintage vintage vintage! Every year we have incredible vendors old and new who bring the latest vintage trends and... Posted by Farmgirl Flea on Friday, September 22, 2023

Most vendors at the event will take multiple forms of payment including including credit, debit, Venmo and Apple Pay, however it is recommended that you do still bring cash as some vendors may only accept that. An ATM is on-site during the event hours.

Farmgirl Flea Market recommends you bring the following items when you shop at the market:

Wagon to transport any heavy goods or big hauls

Large tote bag (or five) to fill with your purchases

Cash if you’re purchasing a ticket at the door

Your finest picker eye to locate the best goods

Umbrella, poncho, and/or coat because we’re open rain or shine

The Farmgirl Flea Market's holiday market is also just around the corner on Nov. 24 and 25.

Learn more about the Farmgirl Flea Market here.

