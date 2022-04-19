Vintage and handmade marketplace heads to Downtown Market on May 1

Vintage at the Zoo partnered with the Downtown Market to kick off its outdoor events for the 2022 season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Downtown Market is kicking off its outdoor events for the year with a vintage and handmade market in May.

The Vintage and Handmade Marketplace is presented by Vintage at the Zoo, a Kalamazoo based pop-up marketplace organizer.

The event at Downtown Market will feature over 60 vintage vendors and unique artisans selling everything from clothing to unique home goods and original artwork.

The marketplace will be open to the public for free on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. under the Market Shed at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

In addition to the vendors, a live DJ will be performing throughout the day and the restaurants and shops inside of the Downtown Market will remain open.

Vintage in the Zoo was formed in 2017 by founders Megan Zielke and Patrick Turner. Vintage in the Zoo has held similar events in Kalamazoo and have finally expanded their events to Grand Rapids with the Vintage and Handmade Marketplace in May.

“We are excited to work with the Downtown Market for this event, since it’s the perfect downtown venue to host all of these amazing vendors,” said Zielke. “The best part about these events is that people of all ages can enjoy the atmosphere and shopping experience. Having all of the food from the Market also available to them is an added bonus.”

DJ Dan Steely and special guest J-Beez will be providing the music at the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vintage in the Zoo on May 1! Guests can grab an early morning coffee from Squibb, do some shopping, then pop inside for tacos or Thai food later in the day,” notes Molly Connolly, Marketing Manager at the Downtown Market. “This is the perfect way to kick off the 2022 season of outdoor public events, and welcome people to a delicious and fun shopping experience at the Market.”

Find out more information the Vintage and Handmade Marketplace here.

