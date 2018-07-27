Listen up lipstick lovers because MAC Cosmetics is giving some away for free.
In honor of National Lipstick Day on July 29, MAC is giving away free full tubes of lipstick. The good news: there is no catch!
MAC’s website stated all you have to do is visit a MAC store on Sunday to receive the free lipstick with no purchase required. If you visit online, you can choose your free lipstick with a $25 purchase.
MAC is offering nine different shades for you to choose from!
We are all about a giveaway on National Lipstick Day! Pop in to your local M·A·C Store and celebrate with us! #MACLovesLips
A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on
© 2018 WXIA