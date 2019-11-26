You never know where life will take you and for one Ada mom, it lead her down the path of cosmetics and skincare. The company's mission is to encourage girls, teens, and women to "Be Good To Yourself" while using beauty products.

Girlpalooza products are paraben-free, vegan, and PETA cruelty-free certified lip glosses, shampoo and body wash, body butter, and bath and waffle bombs.

The names of the scents go along with the mission of empowering women and include

Cherry Bomb Boss

Mint Maven

Peach President

Lemondrop Leader

Scent-Free Superstar

It all started when Becky VandenBreok wanted her daughter to have better options when it came to makeup and skincare. When she couldn't find something she was happy with, she made something herself.

