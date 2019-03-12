PENTWATER, Mich. — Sometimes it feels like the holidays are all about the food. Sometimes, that's true. The Cosmic Candy Company has three locations in West Michigan where you can find the perfect thing for the popcorn lover, the sweets lover, and the history lover on your list this holiday season.

The shop has all sorts of flavors and options for candy, popcorn, and gifts. You can check them out in Pentwater, in Grandville at the RiverTown Crossings Mall, or in Grand Rapids at the Woodland Mall.

You'll be sure to find something for everyone.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.