GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are a lot of people with different tastes on your shopping list, but there are some places where you can find something for everyone. Roeda Studio has a wide selection of possible gifts right here in West Michigan.

Roeda uses magnets to help you show off your style and mood. No matter what you are looking for, you'll be able to find something. The company's magnets are all designed, laser-cut, hand painted, and packaged in Grand Rapids. The only exception is the Embellish your story brand. You can check out their products and even place an order on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.