GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding original stocking stuffers can be tough sometimes, but Sprout is here to make it easier for you and your eco-friendly friends.

Sprout, which creates sustainable and plantable pencils and other products, are the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Once you're done using the pencil, you plant it and it grows into a plant. By planting a pencil instead of throwing it out, or by using a Sprout Spoon instead of a plastic spoon, you can make sustainability visible to others.

Sprout products are available in over 60 countries around the world.For more information, click here.

