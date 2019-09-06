GRAND HAVEN, Mich. —

J-Dub's Market & Wine Shop is a new shop to Centertown in Grand Haven, and it features wines from all over the world, fine cheeses, craft beers and locally-made items from area artists.

You can also shop a variety of unique grocery items, including JW's Food & Spirits’ award-winning white chili and sweet pepper crab soups, honey pecan chicken salad, chimichurri sauce and salsa.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

You can also check out wine tasting events after hours. For more information head to their website .

