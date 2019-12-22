GRANDVILLE, Mich. — What comes to mind when you think of board games? Monopoly, Clue and Yahtzee? While those games are great fun and staples that many have grown up playing, these games go above and beyond.

Board games are back in a big way and can be super simple or even have giant books of rules! The Gamer's Wharf joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us what's hot right now, including Catan, Warhammer and Munchkin!

The Gamer's Wharf is located in Grandville at 2986 28th St SW Grandville. They're open from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They close early Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .