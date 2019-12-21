GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know that putting oranges in stockings is a tradition that originates from a legend of Santa filling a family's stockings with gold? According to the Smithsonian, a widowed man was worried that poverty would keep his daughters from finding "suitors." So, Santa came down their chimney and filled the stockings hanging to dry by the fireplace. The oranges that many of us get today are a symbol of the gold that was left by Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.
Here are some great stocking ideas for the whole family!
For All Ages:
- Puzzle books
- Silly putty
- Playing cards
- Hair ties
- Headbands
- Scarves
- Mittens/Gloves
- Herbs/Spices for the cooks
- Cupcake holders for the baker
- Small candles
- Seed packets for the gardener
- Paperback books for the readers
- Movie gift cards for the movie goers
- Thank you and/or note cards
- Hand warmers
- ChapStick
- Fun Post-it Sticky Notes
For Adults:
- Coffee
- Essential oils
- Wine stopper
- Tiny booze bottles
- Hot sauce
For Teens:
- Journals
- Socks
- Lip gloss/ChapStick
- Toiletry bag
- Silly string
- Magic 8 Ball
For Kids:
- Candy
- Bath toys and crayons
- Washable markers
- Sticker books
