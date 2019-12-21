GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know that putting oranges in stockings is a tradition that originates from a legend of Santa filling a family's stockings with gold? According to the Smithsonian, a widowed man was worried that poverty would keep his daughters from finding "suitors." So, Santa came down their chimney and filled the stockings hanging to dry by the fireplace. The oranges that many of us get today are a symbol of the gold that was left by Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

Here are some great stocking ideas for the whole family!

For All Ages:

Puzzle books

Silly putty

Playing cards

Hair ties

Headbands

Scarves

Mittens/Gloves

Herbs/Spices for the cooks

Cupcake holders for the baker

Small candles

Seed packets for the gardener

Paperback books for the readers

Movie gift cards for the movie goers

Thank you and/or note cards

Hand warmers

ChapStick

Fun Post-it Sticky Notes

For Adults:

Coffee

Essential oils

Wine stopper

Tiny booze bottles

Hot sauce

For Teens:

Journals

Socks

Lip gloss/ChapStick

Toiletry bag

Silly string

Magic 8 Ball

For Kids:

Candy

Bath toys and crayons

Washable markers

Sticker books

