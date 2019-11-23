GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are taking over the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids on Saturday with The Very Merry Market Day.

This special day allows you to get a jump start on buying those unique holiday gifts from local craftsmen. There will be more than 45 artisan vendors and over 20 food vendors at the event.

One of those vendors is Christine VanderBie, the owner of MeantToBie. MeantToBie sells handcrafted wood engravings and is based out of Zeeland. Her gifts are a great example of the unique and beautiful items that you'll be able to find while visiting The Very Merry Market Day.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. It is free and everyone is invited to come out and get into the holiday spirit while finding that perfect gift for a loved one.

