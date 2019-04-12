GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) is inviting everyone looking for that perfect gift, to come out to their 31st Annual Holiday Artists Market on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is happening at the Steelcase Town Hall and will have 75 regional artists, local food and vendors and entertainment.

“I love the variety at this market," says Ashley Boin, Digital Marketing Manager at Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness. "You're guaranteed to find great gifts, and it's very likely you'll leave with a couple special items for yourself. I love supporting local artists, and this is a great opportunity for it.”

UICA's Holiday Artists Market is a favorite for artists to sell their goods while people are out shopping for that perfect and unique gift. Shoppers can expect to find jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, leather goods, ceramics and much more.

Some of the artists who will be at Saturday's event include:

For a full list of participating artists, click here.

After the Holiday Artists Market, The Theater at UICA will host a screening of the holiday classic, The Polar Express. That's happening on Dec 14. The event will have a storytime of reading the Chris Van Allsburg classic followed by the movie. The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are available now.

