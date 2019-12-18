GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday season is here, and it's the time of year when young kids are asking for all sorts of different toys.

According to a study by Reviews.org, the most popular Christmas toy in Michigan is...

Barbie Playsets!

The study was done using data from Google Trends to see what people were searching for on Google this holiday season.

The most popular toy in the United States is the Nerf gun. Eleven states voted it as their favorite — they were cool in the 90s and they're still cool today.

No. 2 on the list was the Nintendo Switch. Four states — California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, plus Washington, D.C. — ranked it their most popular toy.

At No. 3 is American Girl Dolls, a favorite in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Also tied for No. 3 is Play-Doh, as voted by Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Honorable mentions included the "Toy Story 4" Buzz Lightyear action figure, plush critters called Scruff-a-Luvs, Owleez and, of course, the Barbie Playset.

