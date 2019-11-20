GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are fast approaching and finding the perfect gift can be hard. But, with this holiday shopping guide -- you can find a gift that supports Michigan's economy.

Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan with Love joined My West Michigan Wednesday with a tons of uniquely Michigan gifts.

Better Made Chips

Better Made Snack Foods COMING SOON! We're so excited to announce that our newest gift box h... as all your favorite Better Made snacks PLUS our milk chocolate covered potato chips AND our dark chocolate covered potato chips AND a Better Made YETI! Ships free in the continental US and will be available online and in our Gratiot store!

Did you know that Better Made Chocolate Covered Chips are made with Sanders Chocolate?

They’re back for the holidays in limited supply so you’d better get them fast at local stores, the Better Made retail store 10148 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, or online at www.bettermade.com. The chips are available in light or dark chocolate.

You can also purchase all kinds of fresh, delicious Better Made products on-line, at the factory store and just about any store in Michigan! For holiday gift giving, Better Made offers a sampler box of 15 different freshly made snack foods. A wide variety of chips, popcorn, nacho chips, pretzels, potato sticks, pork rinds, and other great items are available – and don’t forget Better Made wearables and trinkets!

The Holland Bowl Mill

Holland Bowl Mill Holland Bowl Mill added a new photo.

Bowl turning is an American tradition that began over 150 years ago when wooden bowls were an important part of everyday life. Today, turning wood bowls is a vanishing art form, with Holland Bowl Mill being one of only a few commercial producers left in the U.S.

The Holland Bowl Mill was originally started as the Wooden Shoe Factory in 1926 by Chester VanTongeren and to this day is still family owned. Holland Bowl Mill manufactures many sizes of beautifully grained wooden bowls as well as kitchen implements. Holland Bowl Mill sells its products in all 50 states and all over the world. To see how they’re made, check out the Holland Bowl Mill's website.

Cask & Kettle

Cask & Kettle One small pod packed with flavor and the enticing aroma of cinnamon, crsip green apple, and warm alcohol. ☕🥃🍏 . . . #caskandkettle #hotcocktails #spikedcider #fall #autumn #applepicking #orchard...

Cask & Kettle introduced the world to an easy and convenient way for anyone to prepare and serve a complete, well-crafted hot cocktail in the comfort of their own home! Simply pop one of the single serve cups into your K-pod style brewing system and a smooth, aromatic hot cocktail is ready in seconds. It’s the first ready-to-brew, 1 shot, hot cocktails prepared perfectly every time. Currently four delicious flavors are available: Irish Coffee (76 Proof), Spiked Dry Cider (50 Proof), Hot Blonde Coffee (74 Proof), and Mexican Coffee (64 Proof). As of now, the ready-to-make cocktails are available throughout Michigan and in six other states, with more on the way. New flavors are always being dreamed up, so stay tuned! More information can be found at www.caskandkettleusa.com

Sleeping Bear Farms

Sleeping Bear Farms Bears are soaking up this September Summer!

For over 40 years, Sleeping Bear Farms in beautiful Beulah, MI has produced honey and related products. With over 6,000 hives that produce 400,000 pounds of raw honey each year, Sleeping Bear Farms is one of the nation’s largest hive to bottle Apiaries. Their main product is Star Thistle honey, from Northwest Lower Michigan. The company produces a variety of honey related products, including regular honey, raw honey, crème honey, and honey mustard, as well as some of the best Maple Syrup in Michigan! Sleeping Bear Farms products can be found across the Midwest and are very heavily distributed throughout Michigan. Stores include Meijer, Kroger, Whole Foods, Lucky’s Markets, many Family Fare, Olesons and Tom’s Markets as well as many, many more. Products can be shipped throughout the United States. For more information, check out www.sleepingbearfarms.com.

Devon's Mackinac Island Fudge Company

Why wait until summer when you can have the best fudge in Michigan year round? Devon’s Mackinac Island Fudge Company creates some of Michigan’s finest fudge, candies, and saltwater taffy anywhere! Opened in Mackinaw City in 1997, Devon’s Mackinac Island Fudge Company produces over 250,000 pounds of fudge each year. In 2011 the company launched the distribution of its products nationwide making it possible to enjoy delicious Mackinac Island fudge and confections in nearly every state. The company always uses ingredients from suppliers in Michigan because they know the value of supporting Michigan businesses. Mackinac Island Fudge Company is open all year round with, including 50-plus flavors! Check it out at www.mackinacfudgeco.com

Altes Beer

Altes Beer Altes now has a store locator live on our website. Need help finding... Altes Original Detroit Lager near you? You asked, we delivered. Now go get some! Cheers! https://altes.beer/where-can-i-buy-alte...

Altes beer is a Detroit original that was first brewed in 1910. European trained brew masters modeled the brand after the crisp refreshing lagers of their homeland, and made it for the hardworking Detroit boom town. It was an immediate regional favorite after prohibition ended in 1933. Altes grew with Detroit and became the state’s top selling beer in the 1940’s, selling over half a million barrels in 1947. By the 60’s, Altes sponsored the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Tigers. After a 20-year hiatus, Altes is back and growing again. It is made with imported German hops and 100% barley for a more malty taste, like a Bavarian style beer. It is now available all over Michigan in stores, taverns, and stadiums. Find more information at www.altes.beer

Dearborn Sausage Company

Dearborn Sausage Company Need a moment to snack at your desk? Our Hunters Sausage is the perf... ect protein-packed snack to end that grumbling stomach and give you the energy you need to finish off your day on a high note.

A family favorite since 1946, what holiday table would be complete without a delicious honey-glazed, spiral-sliced ham from Dearborn Sausage Company. Perfect for Christmas, New Years, and watching your favorite teams in action. And for the die-hard, late fall, and winter outdoor grillers Dearborn Sausage Company offers a variety of sausages and now – Veggie Hot Dogs. Add some flavored Hunter’s sticks and you have a complete meal! The company's products are available in stores throughout Southeast Michigan, including Kroger stores, most other supermarkets, and at the Dearborn Sausage Company retail outlets in Roseville and in Dearborn. Delicious holiday catering trays are also available. Find more information at www.dearbornsausage.com

Heart of Michigan

Heart of Michigan Our **FREE SHIPPING** sale runs through November 30th - it's a great... time to order your Michigan favorites for Christmas and send to friends/family near and far! **Free ground service shipping for website orders over $100.

For the best of Michigan Made everything, the must visit place is Heart Of Michigan! This business offers is a plethora of beautifully created Made In Michigan baskets that customers can design themselves by choosing the size and contents of each one, all using items from Michigan companies like Sanders, Better Made, Dearborn Sausage, Vernors, U.P. Foods, Germack, Schulers, and many, many more. You can be as creative you want, and these baskets make nice gifts for the home, as gifts for friends and family, shipping to people in or out of state, appreciation gifts, and more. Orders usually ship within 3-5 business days via UPS, FedEx, and USPS and can be shipped anywhere in the United States and to any U.S. Military base. Heart of Michigan also has Faygo scented spy candles that smell like the real deal, as well as delicious home made pasties! Visit the website here www.heartofmich.com





Great Lakes Pickling Company

Great Lakes Pickling Company Great Lakes Pickling Company updated their cover photo.

Making award-winning pickles takes more than just good family recipes – it takes time, the freshest produce, the best spices, and a lot of love! That’s exactly what Beverly Patterson, owner of Great Lakes Pickling Company believes, and the taste speaks for itself! Great Lakes Pickling offers seven varieties of all-natural, low or no sodium pickles with produce that is locally sourced from Michigan farmers. Great Lakes is a family-owned business and was awarded the 2019 Hidden Gem Award of Macomb County. The company’s pickles are featured at Randazzos, Polly’s Country Markets, Hollywood Markets, and many other retailers in Michigan. Get more information on www.greatlakespickling.com

Srodek's

Nothing says good cooking more than the taste of fine made European foods, especially Polish comfort foods found at Srodek’s in Hamtramck. Since 1980 Srodek’s has made all its foods by hand the way grandmas used to do! Nothing is shipped in from out of state! For Thanksgiving and Christmas they have a sweet potato pierogi with a hint of brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg that tastes like a pumpkin pie. For those that like a heartier pierogi, they also have pulled pork, chili cheese coney, kraut and meat, breakfast, spinach and artichoke, and corned beef and Swiss, to name a few over 35 varieties in all. Other tasty treats include Polish Sausages in five varieties, stuffed cabbage, and a variety of homemade soups. Srodek’s also offers Polish candies and breads, Polish beers and an assortment of Polish liquors. Find more information on www.srodek.com.

More holiday stories and gift guides on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.