MONTAGUE, Mich. — Sweet Annie & Company is an artisan boutique and vintage gallery in Montague. It has handmade items for sale for the holidays.

Some of the best selling items include knitted hats, soaps, cutting boards and Christmas decorations.

You can also get chai tea mix or all-natural laundry soap to quilts, fiber art, paintings or photography of the White Lake area.

The shop also offers vinyl wall art.

They are located at 8701 Ferry Street and opened Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. util 5 p.m.

