MICHIGAN, USA — If you're still searching for that perfect gift, this might be the solution you haven't even thought of! Give the gift of Michigan.

Pure Michigan joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show off some great ways to give the gift of the mitten, including the Grand Rapids Culture Pass which allows entrance into some of the best attractions that Grand Rapids has to offer.

Another gift idea is tickets to the Old Mission Snowshoe Wine & Brew outing. This is the perfect gift for those who love the outdoors and wine. Every Sunday starting Dec. 29 through March 8 participants will get to rent snowshoes and enjoy delicious wine. Tickets are $28 per person, with snowshoe rentals as an additional $15. Reservations are required. The outings start at 11 a.m. and go until around 3:30 p.m. In the case that there's no snow, the outings still happen, it just turns into a hike rather than a snowshoe outing.

A trip to Mackinac Island might just be the perfect gift! Check out Mackinac Island's holiday specials!

To find more ideas for how to give the gift of Michigan click here.

There is also a Pure Michigan holiday collection to check out!