Holland Winter Indoor Farmers Market is back this Saturday

HOLLAND, Michigan — After a short hiatus due to the holiday season, the Holland Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter.

The Indoor Farmers Market will be returning to the Holland Civic Center Place this Saturday, Jan. 7.

The market will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will continue the first and third Saturdays of each month through April.

“While we enjoyed a much-needed holiday break, our vendors are so excited to offer our customers an opportunity to purchase fresh, healthy, and local foods once again at the Indoor Farmers Market,” said Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “Being able to get your fresh fix in the middle of winter while shopping local inside the warmth and comfort of the Holland Civic Center Place really can’t be beat!”

Over 20 vendors will be selling their products at the indoor market throughout the season. Shoppers can purchase fresh produce, specialty foods and beverages, bread and baked goods, honey, maple syrup, jams, meat, eggs and more.

The market is cash only, but there is an ATM available on site. Bridge Cards, Double Up Food Bucks, and Market Bucks gift certificates are also accepted.

The Holland Civic Center Place is located at 150 West 8th Street in Downtown Holland.

