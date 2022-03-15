Just Between Friends Pop-up Children's Resale event kicks off on March 15

Just Between Friends Grand Rapids has partnered with the DeltaPlex Arena to host a huge children’s consignment sale.

WALKER, Mich. — Taking care of children is expensive, but an event in Grand Rapids is here to lessen the financial strain.

JBF Grand Rapids hosts a large children’s consignment event twice each year. The event allows people to both sell and buy.

This spring, the event is happening March 15-19, and tickets are on sale now.

Browse over 175,000 items that include gently used and new clothes, toys, shoes, books, games and puzzles, feed & bathing essentials, baby equipment & gear, furniture & décor, maternity items and much more.

Holy Cow 🐮... Wow…drop off 😳 was amazing! Look 👀 at all the great merch that came in 🤯. Both lots of new in package... Posted by Just Between Friends - Grand Rapids on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The items sell for 50-90% off retail prices and include high quality brand name items. Sizes for clothes range from infant through teen. All of the items for sale are approved for safety.

Dates and times:

Tuesday, March 15 - Presale is sold out

Wednesday, March 16 - 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 - 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Friday, March 18 - 9a.m. through 8 p.m. (Half off sale)

Saturday, March 19 - 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. (Half off sale)

If you are interested in selling gently used or new items at the next consignment sale, visit GrandRapids.JBFSale.com/Sell.

For more information about the event, visit the Just Between Friends website.

