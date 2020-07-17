Meijer to require face masks at all stores starting July 20

The requirement goes into effect on July 20.

WALKER, Mich. — The Midwest grocery store chain Meijer announced that it will be requiring all customers at their stores and gas stations to wear a face mask or covering.

Meijer, which operates over 250 stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, is following the lead of other national chains that have imposed a mask mandate, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco and Best Buy among others.

This mandate was already implemented in Michigan, where masks are required under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Customers who are unable to medically tolerate wearing a mask are exempt from wearing one.

Meijer encourages customers who prefer not to shop in the store to use home delivery or curbside pick up.

