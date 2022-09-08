Meijer announces plan to launch new 'Meijer Grocery' stores in Michigan

Meijer is introducing a new store concept that aims to offer a "simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods."

DETROIT — Meijer is introducing a brand new brick-and-mortar store concept that aims to provide a "convenience for customers who are looking for a simplified shopping experience."

The new stores, named Meijer Grocery, will have a smaller footprint than the current Meijer locations and will offer less of the "extras" that you may see at the larger original stores.

The focus of the new stores is to provide a faster shopping experience by only offering fresh food, everyday essentials and a full pharmacy.

"Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."

The new stores will range in size from 75,000 to 90,000 square feet and will include a condensed version of these departments:

Fresh Produce

Fresh Meat Counter

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Dry Grocery

Pharmacy

Health & beauty care

Baby, pets, and consumables

Card & party and floral

"We're excited to provide our customers with yet another way to shop," said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer. "This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner."

This new store concept is Meijer's first since August 2018 when it opened Bridge Street Market on the west side of Grand Rapids.

Meijer has two Meijer Grocery stores already being built in Orion Township and Macomb Township neighborhoods. The new locations are set to open in early 2023.

