Support local shops and restaurants this weekend for Small Business Saturday

Last year, Small Business Saturday brought in an estimated $23.3 billion in revenue to small businesses throughout the country.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to shop local and keep money inside of your community.

This is the 13th Small Business Saturday since the day was founded by American Express in 2010. The following year, the Small Business Association (SBA) officially co-sponsored the event.

In 2021, American Express commissioned a survey that estimated that sales at independent retailers and restaurants surpassed $23 billion on Small Business Saturday. That number is up 18% from 2020's estimated $19.8 billion in revenue.

The day was founded to support small businesses and highlight their roles in local communities.

For the 2022 holiday season, American Express and the SBA are encouraging Americans to support the nearly 32 million independent businesses.

"This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic," the SBA said about the holiday.

You can find a map of participating small businesses in your area here.

American Express is also providing marketing materials like sample posters and social media resources for small businesses to use for the shopping holiday.

If you decide to support local businesses for Small Business Saturday, be sure to use the hashtag #ShopSmall when posting on social media.

