Looking for free grocery deliveries? SpartanNash has you covered through February

Company officials say the offer could help Michiganders avoid snowy conditions or the risk of COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the month of February, SpartanNash is offering free delivery on the company's online Fast Lane orders over $35.

The offer comes as a way to allow Michiganders to shop from their homes, either to avoid snowy conditions or to lower their risk from COVID-19.

“As part of SpartanNash’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life, we are pleased to offer quick and convenient home delivery for our guests who may be looking to avoid driving during wintry weather conditions or who want to stay safe at home during the pandemic,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan.

Customers will be able to select their groceries from any department, including alcohol, where the law permits. SpartanNash says online prices will be the same as in-store prices.

Personal shoppers will then put together customers' orders and communicate with the customer via text message. If any substitutions are needed, shoppers will work with the customer to find a solution. SpartanNash says all personal shoppers have been trained to select quality items and pick the latest expiration date available.

The offer begins Tuesday, Feb 1. When online shopping, the free delivery discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Officials say the offer can also be redeemed by using their mobile app for SpartanNash-owned grocery stores under the banners Family Fare, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.

