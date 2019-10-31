MICHIGAN, USA — To prepare for the shipment rush of the holiday season - especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday - UPS is hosting hiring events nationwide.

They're calling it Brown Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 1 more than 185 hiring fairs are planned to happen across the country, where UPS is hoping to hire nearly 50,000 new employees. There are four hiring events in West Michigan.

They include:

5757 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming, Michigan

50 Fotchman Industrial Park Dr., Petoskey, Michigan

6688 Corporate Woods Dr., Kalamazoo, Michigan

2399 Roberts St., Muskegon, Michigan

UPS in Grand Rapids is still looking to fill more than 372 positions including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

