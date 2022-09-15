West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond is shuttering its doors

Bed Bath & Beyond announced the first 56 of 150 locations they will be closing, including one location in Walker.

WALKER, Michigan — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a list of locations that they are planning on closing first as part of an overall plan to shutter 150 locations nationwide.

Among the locations announced by the company is the store on Alpine Avenue in Walker.

The company said in August that they are making strategic changes to their business model that includes closing stores and laying off workers.

“There’s still an incredible degree of love for Bed Bath & Beyond," Mara Sirhal, the newly named brand president of Bed Bath & Beyond, told industry analysts. “We must get back to our rightful place as the home-category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the products and brands our customers want.”

Bed Bath & Beyond listed all of the immanent store closings on their website, which includes a total of five Michigan locations. The other four locations are all in the Metro Detroit area and include: Chesterfield, Farmington Hills, Northville and White Lake Township.

There are currently four West Michigan area Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Walker, Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon. The company has only announced the closing of the Walker location in West Michigan so far. There are 26, soon to be 21, locations across the state.

The company did not announce when the stores would officially close or when the next round of closures will be announced.

