West Michigan Amazon delivery and fulfillment centers busy this holiday season

Amazon is expecting Cyber Monday will see similar success as Black Friday which had record breaking sales.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cyber Monday is upon us and millions are expected to shop online, even with inflation at a record high.

Amazon is expecting Cyber Monday to see similar success as Black Friday which had record breaking sales.

People are gearing up for the holiday season, so getting a good deal is important.

"What we saw on Black Friday -- sales were really driven in the home, beauty, toys, and Amazon device categories," said Jessica Pawl, a spokesperson for Amazon. "We saw customers really flocking there for Black Friday purchases and holiday gifting."

In Grand Rapids, Amazon has a robotics fulfillment center, where their product is stored, as well as multiple delivery stations.

"Our operations in West Michigan are kind of Amazon's North Pole for our local customers so there's a lot of excitement in those facilities."

They're extremely busy this holiday season.

"Out of our large fulfillment centers like our site in Caledonia, there are tens of thousands of orders and packages being placed everyday and some our delivery stations see up to a 100,000 packages coming through them each day that are going out for delivery," said Pawl.

The company has hired more than a 150,000 seasonal workers across the U.S. for their peak time of year and will continue to hire into the New Year.

There will be rotating deals on Amazon now through the end of the holiday season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.