First Whole Foods Market in West Michigan opens in August

According to a sign hanging outside the store at the Radcliff Plaza shopping center, the retailer will officially open on August 17.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The much awaited Whole Foods Market in Kentwood has an official opening date, according to a sign hanging outside the newly constructed store.

The retailer's only location in the Grand Rapids area will be opening its doors to customers in the Radcliff Plaza shopping center on August 17.

The store, 2897 Radcliff Avenue SE, was originally announced in 2020 and was celebrated by Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley.

"It's wonderful to have a company like Whole Foods come into West Michigan, especially Kentwood," said Kepley in 2021, "We’re competitive. We want those stand-alone companies coming to Kentwood because it brings in customers."

When Kepley entered office in 2013, he had a list of five businesses he wanted to attract to Kentwood. He called it his "Mayor Kepley's Fun Five List."

With the opening of Whole Foods Market in August, Kepley will have completed his list.

The other businesses on the list were Chick-Fil-A, Dave and Busters, Cheesecake Factory, and Trader Joe's. All of those are now open for business on 28th Street near the East Beltline.

Whole Foods Market already has seven locations in Michigan with four in the Detroit area, two in Ann Arbor and one in East Lansing. The latest location in the Grand Rapids area will make eight locations in the state.

