KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall announced Monday it's adding four new stores, one of which will open at the end of the week.

Champs Sports, Aéropostale, Sephora and White House Black Market will be neighbors to some of the recently-added stores that were a part of the mall's $100 million expansion in the fall.

Read more: Von Maur and other Woodland Mall expansions opening this weekend

Champs Sports will open in the JCPenney wing on Friday, Jan. 31. With sports-loving and outdoor enthusiasts shopping at Woodland Mall, the marketing director said this new addition is a "fantastic fit" for the shoppers.

“Michiganders are always looking for active wear and gear to enable us to enjoy all four seasons. Guests will now be able to find those top athletic brands all in one place," Cecily McCabe said.

In March, Aéropostale will share a wing with The Cheesecake Factory—a fall addition to the mall.

RELATED: Woodland Mall auctioning off 'Bacon and Eggs' play area pieces for charity

Sephora, which sells its products in a portion of JCPenney, will now have its own store at the mall come April. White House Black Market will book end the 2020 additions and open in May. Both stores will be in the Von Maur wing.

McCabe said she's looking forward to welcoming the makeup and clothing stores to Woodland Mall. “All three retailers offer a variety of products to fit every shopper’s needs, further growing our list of well-known destination retailers and heightening the Woodland Mall experience.”

Prior to the 2020 additions, the mall most recently added Von Maur, Urban Outfitters, Williams-Sonoma and more to its collection of stores.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.