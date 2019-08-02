GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Developing a meal prep routine can save you time and money. It can also be much healthier than eating out.
We talked with Jessica Bergers, a Dietitian with Metro Health about meal planning.
"Meal planning doesn't have to take 10 hours on a Sunday. It's about stocking your fridge, freezer and pantry with healthy foods so making a fast healthy dinner on a week night is easier then spending money on fast food, or running to the grocery store every other day for ingredients," said Bergers.
"If you're already making a dish, make extra for leftovers for lunch the next day or freeze some for a weeknight meal. Spending a extra 5-10 minutes when you're already cooking is easier then making a whole day worth of prepping for the week," says Bergers.
She also recommends that you stock up and plan ahead.
"Stocking up on healthy staples and using leftovers a few different ways puts you and your family in the right direction for a healthy lifestyle," said Bergers.
Here are some recommended items for your next trip to the grocery store:
Pantry Staples:
- Whole Pasta - If you don't like whole wheat pasta cook white pasta to "al dente" it counts as fiber!
- Grains - Cous Cous/Farro/Quinoa/Brown Rice
- Canned Vegetables - Choose Low Sodium preferably or make sure to rinse off canned vegetables and beans before using
- Diced Tomatoes
- Canned Beans
- Peanut Butter
- Canned Tuna/Tuna Packets
- Whole Wheat Tortillas
- Oil - Olive, Grapeseed
- Oatmeal
- Salt/Pepper/Italian Seasoning/Garlic and Onion Powder
- Onions
- Garlic
- Potatoes
Fridge:
- Whole Wheat bread - Does your bread get moldy? Leave in the fridge and it will last longer
- Eggs
- Milk
- Lettuce
- Cucumbers
- Carrots
- Cheese/cheese sticks
- Yogurt - (Plain greek yogurt instead of sour cream can be healthier)
- Butter
- Favorite Condiments (Mayo, mustard, Ketchup/ BBQ sauce/Ranch) Use sparingly
Freezer:
- Chicken - (Look to purchase chicken when on sale and portion into smaller bags and freeze)
- Shrimp
- Frozen Vegetables - Use for stirfrys, sides, or even a snack
- Ground meat (Turkey - lean ground beef 90/10)
- Roast Pork/Beef - Purchase when on sale
- Freeze leftovers (soups/casseroles/chili) to use for another meal a different day
Here are some links to help you on your meal prep journey:
