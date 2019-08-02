GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Developing a meal prep routine can save you time and money. It can also be much healthier than eating out.

We talked with Jessica Bergers, a Dietitian with Metro Health about meal planning.

"Meal planning doesn't have to take 10 hours on a Sunday. It's about stocking your fridge, freezer and pantry with healthy foods so making a fast healthy dinner on a week night is easier then spending money on fast food, or running to the grocery store every other day for ingredients," said Bergers.

"If you're already making a dish, make extra for leftovers for lunch the next day or freeze some for a weeknight meal. Spending a extra 5-10 minutes when you're already cooking is easier then making a whole day worth of prepping for the week," says Bergers.

She also recommends that you stock up and plan ahead.

"Stocking up on healthy staples and using leftovers a few different ways puts you and your family in the right direction for a healthy lifestyle," said Bergers.

Here are some recommended items for your next trip to the grocery store:

Pantry Staples:

Whole Pasta - If you don't like whole wheat pasta cook white pasta to "al dente" it counts as fiber!

Grains - Cous Cous/Farro/Quinoa/Brown Rice

Canned Vegetables - Choose Low Sodium preferably or make sure to rinse off canned vegetables and beans before using

Diced Tomatoes

Canned Beans

Peanut Butter

Canned Tuna/Tuna Packets

Whole Wheat Tortillas

Oil - Olive, Grapeseed

Oatmeal

Salt/Pepper/Italian Seasoning/Garlic and Onion Powder

Onions

Garlic

Potatoes

Fridge:

Whole Wheat bread - Does your bread get moldy? Leave in the fridge and it will last longer

Eggs

Milk

Lettuce

Cucumbers

Carrots

Cheese/cheese sticks

Yogurt - (Plain greek yogurt instead of sour cream can be healthier)

Butter

Favorite Condiments (Mayo, mustard, Ketchup/ BBQ sauce/Ranch) Use sparingly

Freezer:

Chicken - (Look to purchase chicken when on sale and portion into smaller bags and freeze)

Shrimp

Frozen Vegetables - Use for stirfrys, sides, or even a snack

Ground meat (Turkey - lean ground beef 90/10)

Roast Pork/Beef - Purchase when on sale

Freeze leftovers (soups/casseroles/chili) to use for another meal a different day

