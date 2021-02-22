'Showboat City' Social District now open in Lowell

Businesses enjoyed the crowds they saw return during opening weekend.

LOWELL, Mich. — On Friday, Feb. 18, the City of Lowell opened up its Showboat City Social District.

Social districts have gained popularity in West Michigan during the pandemic. They allow people over 21 to openly drink alcoholic beverages outside within certain areas.

Lowell’s district has clear signs that tell people where the zone starts and stops, stretching down five blocks of their downtown main street.

After the first weekend, bar owners realized they have some new adjustments to make.

They are turning sections of their restaurants into to-go drink areas to hopefully cut down on future traffic issues.

One manager told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they are trying to understand how to mitigate alcohol consumption, since originally they knew to only give one person three to five drinks but now with everyone ordering and leaving, they will be playing the guessing game.

Either way, businesses enjoyed the crowds they saw return during opening weekend.

Below are some of the things bar managers are asking customers to do when they come back out to the new zone:

Be patient with the restaurants, this is all new to them.

Do not bring outside beverages into any of the establishments. Finish your previous drink at the door of a new establishment

Socially distance and remember they have a 25% capacity limit.

Apply! Some of the bars and businesses are understaffed.

