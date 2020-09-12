Some odd and interesting places in West Michigan

There are some little known, and interesting sites that attract locals and out of state visitors alike to West Michigan.

Here are some unique places in West Michigan:

World's Largest Weathervane

On the corner of Dowling and Water Street in Montague Michigan, stands a 48-foot weathervane. An instrument with a revolving pointer that shows the direction of the wind. This weathervane is the largest functioning in the world. This instrument is topped with a 26-foot-long arrow and a replica of the Ella Ellenwood, a sailing ship that transported lumber in the White Lake, Michigan area and other places surrounding Lake Michigan in the late 1800s.

Grand Rapids Gypsum Mines

100 feet below the cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids are former mines now used as storage facilities. These mines were a source of gypsum, a mineral that was ground to make plaster for land fertilizer and later to make plaster and drywall for buildings. While the mines are now inactive, they provide storage in a cool dry environment.

Musical Fountain Performance

Grand Haven, Michigan is home to one of the largest musical fountains in the world. This fountain features a synchronized water and light display that plays each night from Memorial Day through Labor Day. It is also active Fridays and Saturdays in May and September. Each show is 25 minutes long and features a variety of popular music.

Cherry Point Farm and Market Lavender Labyrinth

Just a mile from the Lake Michigan shoreline located on the Cherry Point Farm and Market is a massive lavender labyrinth. The labyrinth is so large that it is visible on Google Earth. It was designed to bring peace, relaxation, and meditation to visitors of the farm and market. At its center is a kaleidoscopic herb garden with over 30 herb beds. Visitors can catch this attraction at full bloom between mid-July and August.

Steelcase Pyramid

The once abandoned futuristic Steelcase pyramid in Gaines Township of Grand Rapids is now one of the most advanced data centers in the Eastern United States. Built in 1989, the pyramid was created by Steelcase, the world's largest office furniture manufacturer to be a research and development center. The pyramid is seven stories high with large sublevels underground. The facility was left unused in 2010 when Steelcase moved out until 2016 when it was bought by Switch, a global tech company known for its super advanced data centers. It is now known as Switch GRAND RAPIDS - The Pyramid Campus.

Fish Ladder Park

Located in Grand Rapids is a specially made fish ladder made entirely of concrete. It was built in 1974 after the creation of Michigan’s Sixth Street Dam. This winding ladder allows migrating populations of salmon, steelhead, and carp to travel upstream. It was built to be interactive by allowing visitors to gather from various walkways and viewing points built around the ladder to witness the interesting behavior of the fish as they swim. These fish migrations can be seen in the spring and summer.

Tanglefoot Building

Grand Rapids Tanglefoot building is an industrial warehouse that was once used for the manufacturing of a large portion of the world's flypaper. Sticky strips of paper that are hung to catch and kill flies. The building has been the site of various artist studios over the years and the former location for the city’s annual ArtPrize competition. It is now largely used as an art studio and gallery space for artists Michael Pfleghaar and Tommy Allen.

Garritt’s piling on the Grand River

In the late 1800s, Mr. Garritt VanderMeer, a man working for Consumers Power Company, agreed to transport an electrical powerline from the eastern riverbank downtown power plant location to the western riverbank. This would allow the people in the surrounding area to enjoy electricity. As VanderMeer carried a long electrical cable over his shoulder across the river, he rested on concrete-like rock in the midpoint point of the river. After he succeeded in his quest, that rock became known as ‘Garritt’s Piling’. It is located across from the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

