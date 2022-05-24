30-foot photorealistic graffiti mural to be installed in Grand Rapids

Royyal Dog will be installing a 30’ x 35’ mural in Grand Rapids, featuring a Korean woman in hanbok dress accented with hibiscus flowers this summer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A massive 30' by 35' photorealistic graffiti mural is set to be installed in downtown Grand Rapids this summer by South Korean artist, Royyal Dog.

The mural will be painted on the side of Hopson Flats near Founders Brewing Co. in Downtown Grand Rapids and will take about two weeks to complete.

Chris Chanyang Shim, also known as Royyal Dog, will begin work on the mural on May 25 and he is inviting the public to watch him work.

The 30' by 35' mural will consist of a Korean woman in hanbok dress, accented with hibiscus flowers.

The artwork will be unveiled on June 10 at 4 p.m.

Royyal Dog is known for his photorealistic images of Korean and African American women in traditional Korean hanbok dresses.

His artwork can be seen all across the globe, from South Korea, to the Netherlands, to Israel and now, right here in Grand Rapids.

The mural in Grand Rapids coincides with the Sister Cities International Agreement between the cities of Grand Rapids and Gangnam-gu District, South Korea. The partnership between the two cities was established in September of 2021.

Both cities agreed to a cultural partnership that will foster creative change. This mural hopes to celebrate the important contributions of the Asian American community in the city.

Below is a gallery of other works by Royyal Dog.

Photorealistic graffiti artist from Seoul, South Korea 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.