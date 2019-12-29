For many people, New Year's Eve means parties, snacks, fun, and some sparkling wine. We asked Lemon Creek Winery to share some cocktail recipes with us that feature their sparkling wines.

You can check out their other wines at their tasting room in Grand Haven. Their main location is in Berrien Springs.

Classic Champagne Cocktail

INGREDIENTS

1 sugar cube

Angonstura bitters

Lemon Creek Blanc de Blanc Brut

Lemon or orange peel twist for garnish

PREPARATION

Place sugar cube in flute, splash with bitters and allow to soak in while doing the prep , rim the glass with the orange peel, twist peel place in glass and top with champagne or sparkling wine.

Sparkling Raspberry Rosé Punch

INGREDIENTS

1 Bottle Lemon Creek Compass Rosé

1 Bottle Lemon Creek Raspberry Spumante

1 Lime

1 cup cranberries or strawberries sliced

Star fruit and sparkling sugar for garnish on glass (optional)

PREPARATION

In a large punch bowl pour wines, add the sliced limes and cranberries let it marinade a bit before serving. Rim glasses with sparkling sugar and star fruit.

Peach Spumante Sparkling Blanc

INGREDIENTS

1 Bottle Lemon Creek Peach Spumante

1 Bottle Lemon Creek Grands Lacs Blanc

Pomegranate seeds

Star fruit and sugar for garnish

In glass put a spoonful of pomegranate seeds, fill ½ with GLB then top with Peach Spumante, add star fruit for garnish. Note- could also use full bottles to mix for a large punch bowl

New Years Day- Mimosas

Try Lemon Creek Raspberry Spumante mixed with pineapple juice, or Peach Spumante mixed with Mango juice or orange juice for a fun new twist! Garnish with strawberry or star fruit. Serve at Brunch or anytime!

CHEERS!

