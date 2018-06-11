DETROIT - The first Special Olympics games were held 50 years ago in Chicago.

Michigan celebrated that anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 3 with a Hall of Fame awards banquet in Detroit. Over the weekend, buildings all over the state were lit up in red to observe the anniversary.

Among the 2018 inductees, Lois Arnold. Arnold retired in August after serving as President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan for nearly 28 years. Outstanding volunteers were also honored.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Juliet Dragos was the emcee of the event and presented those awards.

