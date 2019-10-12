GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — St. Patrick’s Day may seem far off in the distance, but it’s not too early to start planning for 2020! For over 35 years, Spectrum Health’s Irish Jig 5K has been synonymous with St. Patty’s Day in Grand Rapids.

Spectrum Health has been a leader for advocating for colorectal cancer awareness and regular screenings. This upcoming year marks the 37th Annual Irish Jig 5k race, which will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at East Grand Rapids High School.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States. The Irish Jig 5K represents Spectrum Health’s continued commitment to health and wellness and support efforts to help end colorectal cancer.

This year’s race has an 8:30 a.m. staggered start time

All registered participants will receive a long-sleeved technical shirt.

New this year is dynamic bibs

And, of course, don’t forget about the race’s annual costume contest. The winner gets a free race entry next year!

Overall race winners will receive prize money and age group winners will receive prizes

You can register online on the Spectrum Health website until Friday, March 20. However, you can also register onsite at EGR High School up until the time of the race. If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a consultation or second opinion, call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623.)

