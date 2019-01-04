GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For families staying in West Michigan during spring break, there isn't a lack of things to do. The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is offering special programming all week to keep kids engaged and help families spend some time together during the week.

Here's a breakdown of what's going on this week.

Monday, April 1: The museum is open from 9:30 - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2: Stormy the Magician at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: Musica and Motion with Dan Rickabus at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 4: Simple songs with kevin Kammeraad at 10:00 a.m., Songs with Sierra at 2:00 p.m., and Camp song sing-along with Molton Lava Schneider at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 5: Drumming with Josh Dunigan at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: Maciek's Magic Show at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: Build a Rocket from 1-3 p.m.

