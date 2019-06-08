Summertime is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the warm weather with a good book. With the help of the Grand Rapids Public Library, you an go one step further and start a book club!

You can borrow as many copies of a book as you need, and can keep them for six weeks, giving you plenty of time to read and discuss. The program is called Books by the Stack. There is a list of books for teens, and for kids that are part of the program, so you can choose something that matches your tastes. When you pick one, just give the library a call and the librarians will make sure everything is all ready for you to pick up.

Each book can be checked out separately so if someone in your group forgets to return their copy, you aren't responsible. The library also has some discussion questions to help get your group going when you meet up to talk about what you read. You can download them from the website, or you can get a set printed at the Main Library's Information Desk.

