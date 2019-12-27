GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New Year's Eve is your time to shine and your chance to start the new year off on the right foot. You can rock some great fashions this year as you wait for the decade to end.

Mel Styles is offering some men's looks you won't want to miss this year.

The business in Grand Rapids offers fittings and personal appointments. You can ask for one of those by emailing melstyle9@gmail.com. If you want to check out some of their looks, you can visit the shop's Instagram or Facebook pages.

Mel Styles was recently a recipient of a grant from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

