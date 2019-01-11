EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jane Austin's novel "Sense and Sensibility" has its well-earned place among literary classics, but there is more than one way to enjoy the story of the Dashwood sisters. East Grand Rapids High School's drama department is working to wow audiences with their interpretation of the classic.

Elinor and Marianne Dashwood are left financially destitute and socially vulnerable after the sudden death of their father. The play takes place in late 18th-century England and gives the audience a chance to look at their own reactions to societal pressures.

There are performances on November 7, 8, and 9, starting at 7 p.m. each night. There is also a matinee planned for Sunday, November 9 at 1 p.m. All shows will be at East Grand Rapids High School's Performing Arts Center at 2211 Lake Drive.

Tickets are available at the door or you can purchase them online on the school's website. Tickets for students are $6 each. For adults, tickets start at $12 each. You can also see what other shows the drama department is planning to perform this year.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

EGRHS

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.