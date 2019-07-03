GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A commuter route from Holland to Grand Rapids is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The goal is to better connect people on the Lakeshore to areas more inland using either a commuter bus or passenger train along Chicago Drive.

Hope College conducted a study of nearly 2,000 employees who work along the Chicago Drive Corridor to find out how West Michigan would react to such a project.

According to the study, 38 percent would use to commuter service, which is enough for state leaders to continue discussions about the project.

There will be a GR Mobile meeting Thursday at noon to discuss the project more in depth.

