Plants all have their own requirements for sun, water, temperature, and other factors that impact their growth. They also take different amounts of time to mature.

Levi Gardner from Urban Roots shared some tips on how to make sure you are making the most of your time and your space when it comes to your garden. He suggests succession planting.

Some crops need all summer to grow, while others don't. You can use the same area in your garden to grow three or four crops if you plant the right ones. Lettuce, radishes, beets, and carrots are all short season crops. They take between 30 and 75 days to mature. Beans, peas, cucumbers, zucchini, and summer squash are all medium length season crops. They day between 50 and 90 days to grow. Tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, winter squash (pumpkins, butternut squash) and greens like kale, chard, and collards, are all long season crops. They take more than 75 days to grow.

If you use succession planting you can grow and harvest all season long, rather than just at the end.

Urban Roots is participating in several events this month.

Critter Barn Family Night is happening on June 6. Goats, chickens, sheep, and rabbits will all be at Urban Roots Community Farm on Madison Avenue from 4:00-7:00 p.m. There will be crafts, games, and you can even pick your own strawberries to take home for $2.

Supperclub is happening on June 27. The communal dining event is taking place at Urban Roots Community Farm.

