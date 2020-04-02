GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You watched the big game with your friends. You ate the snacks, laughed at the commercials, and cheered for your preferred team. Maybe, you even stayed up later than usual to catch it all. After a full day of Super Bowl fun, you may not be feeling up to waking up with the alarm clock on Monday.

Neal Gilbert, a Grand Rapids workplace expert with the staffing firm Robert Half, says many human resource managers feel like the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a day off of work.

It is arguably one of the biggest events of the year. Most people watch at least part of it, even if they aren't invested in the outcome, or don't usually care about sports. If people are spending time on Sunday celebrating the game, there's a good chance they will be tired and less productive the next day. Even if they aren't given a day off through their company, many workers ask for the day off anyway or come in late.

According to Robert Half, the day after a major sporting event 55% of workers have discussed the game with colleagues during business hours. 26% feel less productive. 20% have taken a planned day off after a major sporting event like the Super Bowl. When you split that number between men and women, 27% of men have done that, compared to 12% of women.

Robert Half data also suggests that employees spend about 34 minutes a day talking to colleagues about non-work topics. Younger employees, between the ages of 18 and 24 do it even more often, at about 46 minutes a day. When it comes to chatting at work, men identified sporting events as the hottest topic, while women said it was office gossip.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Neal Gilbert about how employees and managers can agree on discussing non-work related topics while on the clock.

So, why is so much time spent discussing the game and other non-work topics during business hours?

It's natural for people to want to discuss pop culture events and what they did over the weekend. Having quick side conversations about life outside the office can help break up the day, and lets workers get to know one another better, and on a more personal level. While that's good for company morale, and employees, it is important to limit the time spent on these discussions.

What kind of effect can a sporting event like the Super Bowl have when people are back in the office?

Sporting events can be morale boosters and can bring out a team spirit in the workplace. They are an opportunity for workers to bond as they discuss upcoming games and root for their favorite teams. Many employees are taking on heavier workloads, and with that increase in work and stress, non-monetary benefits like discussing sporting events play an important role in increasing morale and keeping workers motivated and happy while at work.

When they aren't too time-consuming, these discussions can actually help keep workers on track by providing much-needed breaks during the workday. Workers who participate in sporting events--however they choose to do so--will still likely get their tasks accomplished, even if they do take a few minutes here or there to take part in the festivities. That said, it is important not to go overboard. If too much time is taken talking about sports, or outside of work topics, then productivity does suffer.

So how can managers make sure sports events don't have a negative effect on productivity?

Set a good example. Show employees how to participate in sports-related fun, without getting sidelined from their responsibilities. If you complete assignments before talking sports, employees will likely follow your example. It is also important to communicate the expectations of the workplace. If employees don't know the unofficial rules for what is an acceptable use of the internet and employee breaks when it comes to sporting events or similar situations, they can't follow them. If you see an issue, be sure to address it right away, or employees won't see it as a problem.

RELATED: The top 5 trending Super Bowl ads, according to Google

RELATED: Chiefs are Super Bowl 54 champions after another big comeback

How do you celebrate sporting events at work appropriately?

Workplaces can organize a friendly competition between employees, like brackets, or prop bets where no one is required to pay to enter, and no one gets any money for being a winner. If businesses feel like there should be a reward, make it something small, like a company awarded gift card.

Workplaces should also allow employees to take quick breaks to chat and discuss events like the Super Bowl. It lets those workers recharge during the workday. Most workers will still get their work done. It may be a good way to brighten a workweek by encouraging employees to show their support of their favorite teams with their apparel or decorating their workspace.

What about as an employee? What are some dos and don'ts for celebrating the Super Bowl on Monday?

Don't: Make a game-time decision.

Do: Let your boss know in advance if you would like time off. It is respectful and allows managers to better manage workloads if they have advance notice of a change to the norm.

Don't: Step out of bounds.

Do: Find out what the company policy is for employee breaks, personal internet use, workplace decorations, and attire. If you want to celebrate, make sure the way you want to do it is okay with the company first.

Don't: Be offensive.

Do: Cheer on your favorite team, but don't get overly competitive.

Don't: Sit on the sidelines.

Do: Join in the fun and activities with co-workers to build camaraderie, even if you don't really care about the game itself.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Money and Employment News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.