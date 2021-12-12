Support Local Sunday: The Rustic Lily in Sparta

The Rustic Lily is a boutique and gift shop with something for everyone.

SPARTA, Mich. — Are you still searching for the perfect gift for a family member or friend this holiday season?

The Rustic Lily in Sparta is a small local business that offers fun items that might just be exactly what you’re searching for.

Located at 201 East Division Street Suite E. in Sparta is the Rustic Lily, a boutique store and gift shop with something for everyone.

“We have everything from baby stuff, or birthdays, housewarming, anniversaries, anything or anybody that you're looking for, you're probably sure to find it here with us," said owner Michelle Goodman.

Goodman and her husband started PM Designs in 2019. The steel signs can be custom ordered to fit you or your business.

“We now do commercial and residential. Anything customized, we can do it, we powder coat. So that's kind of how we started, and then when we moved over into the Sparta area, we bloomed into the Rustic Lily," Goodman said.

Now set up for the holiday season, the store has a revolving door of products.

“Within the next couple of weeks, Christmas stuff will come out and then the new will come in. So kind of the same line with the kids clothing and things like that we bring in you know, every holiday, every season, everything is constantly changing," Goodman said.

Goodman says about 75% of the inventory inside the Rustic Lily is Michigan made.

“A lot of our products are actually from other small Michigan businesses. So we really strive to provide that and help support other businesses along the way," Goodman said.

The Rustic Lily has only been in this space since October and the community has welcomed it with open arms.

“They are solely the reason that I was able to expand into this bigger space back here. We have lots of loyal customers that have turned into friends and the community just in general has been amazing to us," Goodman said.

If you’re still on the hunt for a last-minute Christmas gift that is sure to make that special someone smile, or maybe even laugh, visit the Rustic Lily.

If you go into the Rustic Lily from now until the end of the year and mention you saw this story on-air, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card.

