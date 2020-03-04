GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you ever wished your whole family could spend more time together, well you got your wish! But you probably weren't talking about this much time.
Trying to survive at home while working and getting school work done for several months isn't easy. There can be times when you run out of patience for everything including the family dog.
Social worker Gordon Greer with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health & Behavioral Health Services has a few tips:
- Find a space that's your own, use tape on the floor if you need to, and set boundaries for when others can enter your space
- If you have a home office post a schedule on the door when you have scheduled video conferences
- Keep kids on a schedule making sure they get up, get dressed and eat healthy lunches and snacks
- When tensions get high walk away before the yelling stops, then regroup and try to remember this is tough for everyone
- Make sure kids understand you're having a tough time adjusting to the new normal too, it can ease any anxiety they may be feeling
