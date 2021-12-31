The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Team shares their favorite memories of 2021

We know 2021 has been another tough year, but a lot of good came out of it too. Meredith, Sam and Emily shared their favorite memories of this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The year 2021 was a tough year for all of us, but we know a lot of good came out of it too.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team shared some of their own this morning.

Meredith shared:

"For my family and I one of our favorite moments of this year was the launch of our Christmas Tradition activity set, The Wandering Wise Men in November.

It includes a children's book, a 37-day family devotional and three stuffed wise men to hide around the house. The illustrations were painted by Holland artist Joel Schoon-Tanis, who was such a joy to work with.

What was the most meaningful for us was to hear how excited families were to use this new resource and then, thanks to social media, we could actually see them using it.

We've mailed sets to almost all 50 states. The wise men have wandered as far away as Northern Ireland, Germany and New Zealand.

Being able to launch this project as a family was so special. We are so grateful for the support of many who believed in our dream and we're already looking forward to next Christmas."

Sam shared:

"This year brought a change that I did not see coming for myself and it happens to be my favorite memory.

In May of 2021, I was asked to step into the role of weekday morning meteorologist here on 13 ON YOUR SIDE. This was not something I foresaw happening for a long time and it just goes to show that you never really know what tomorrow, next week, or next month will bring.

Being surrounded by this amazing team is by far my proudest and happiest moment of the year… and the best part is that I get to relive that moment every morning when I go on air with all of them. The amount of kindness, positivity, and compassion that this group of people bring to the table each day is remarkable and contagious.

Since May I felt like the happiest version of myself and I truly attribute it to being surrounded by such great people every day. So thank you, guys! And thanks to all of you at home for trusting me with your forecast."

Emily shared:

"Of course, 2021 is the year I returned to Michigan after almost 10 years out-of-state. So it's been a celebratory year for my whole family really.

But it's my first time living on the west side of the state so it's been wonderful getting to see part of my home state I'd never seen before.

One of my favorite memories this year would have to be my trip to Traverse City with my mom and sister. I asked Meredith for a recommendation for a winery and of course she came through, suggesting Chateau Chantal. They have a beautiful patio area where we enjoyed sampling their wines and the gorgeous views.

We also visited Sleeping Bear Dunes and ventured into the sand-but not too far! It was a gorgeous, hot day in August—almost too hot—but the sky was blue, the sun was out, it was perfect for exploring," said Emily.

Jay Plyburn is off this week, he'll return Monday, and we can't wait to hear what his favorite memory was as well!

