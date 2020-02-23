GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say you don't have to be Jewish, to love Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids, and it's true. This February, Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is performing "The Accomplices" by Bernard Weinraub.

"The Accomplices" is a drama set during World War II. It focuses on the efforts of a group of activists in America working to rescue Jews from Nazis. The group tries to persuade the government to allow Jewish refugees into the country and is blocked by indifference and anti-Semitism within the administration, and the fears of the Jewish establishment. It is based on a true story.

You can purchase tickets online on Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids' website. They are $28 for adults and $25 for seniors.

Performances are on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at either 8 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 5, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 3:00 p.m.

