The #BeMyPerson campaign helps support foster kids and parents

May is Foster Care Awareness Month.

KENT COUNTY, Michigan — Every year, May is Foster Care Awareness Month, but like with most things in 2020, things look a little bit different this year. That hasn't stopped local organizations from teaming up to help out foster youth, foster parents and others who help support them. West Michigan Partnership for Children is using the #BeMyPerson campaign to help raise awareness for foster care, and the things that help create loving and supportive environments for foster youth.

The campaign is part of a group effort between WMPC, Foster Kent Kids, CASA of Kent County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide some help to those helping others. There are many ways to help out, even if you don't want to become a foster parent, though the need for those is always high. You can become a court appointed special advocate for children, become a mentor or even just provide a meal or a babysitter for a foster family. The campaign aims to give you ideas on ways everyone can help, no matter their situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the need for foster families, mentors, advocates, or other help for children and young people in foster care. The way things are done is simply a little different. You can help make an impact.

