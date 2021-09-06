The Dallas teacher who taught during chemo treatments has died of cancer

Catrina Cooper was given just six months to live in early 2020. She kept fighting until June 7, 2021.

It was March when doctors told Catrina Cooper hospice care was likely the best choice for her.

She told them hospice wasn’t an option.

Cooper had already endured 140 hours of chemotherapy and more than two dozen rounds of radiation in an 11-month battle against advanced cervical cancer.

She’d already outlived a six-month prognosis, so she was not ready to give up the battle.

“That is a message for my students. To keep fighting, no matter what your circumstances are,” she told WFAA from her hospital bed.

Cooper’s resilience had been a source of inspiration for her third and fourth grade students and the entire faculty and staff at Dallas ISD’s Victor H. Hexter Elementary school.

Even during chemo treatments, she continued to teach her students over Zoom.

“It’s more than a job to me,” she said. “It’s my passion and I don’t want to let my kids down.”

Cooper was the kind of teacher every child hopes to have, her colleagues said.

They said she would always find a way to quietly feed or clothe students who couldn’t afford meals or a new pair of pants.

Cooper passed away June 7, 2021. She was 48 years old.