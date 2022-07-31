The DeltaPlex will close this summer, but the Mayor of Walker is excited for a new opportunity

The Mayor of Walker is hoping to move the city into a new phase, using the unfortunate closing of the DeltaPlex as an opportunity to help Walker's economy.

WALKER, Mich. — The DeltaPlex may be closing, but the Mayor of Walker hopes rezoning the property into the industrial sector can help the city's economy.

Mayor Gary Carey reflected over the history of the building, noting how it's been many things over many years. And while he's sad to see it go, as he and many other residents have memories there, it's not really a surprise to anyone.

There is a belief that the closing of the DeltaPlex will tie in nice with Walker's industrial manufacturing base venture. Carey says that is a premium on that space because there aren't many buildings around it and he's very excited about the opportunity to transition it into the next phase.

The move to the industrial sector could do some good for the Walker community regarding their economy, especially taxes. With their manufacturing and industrial base being diverse, Carey hopes they can be "somewhat recession proof to a large degree."

There is a focus on how the rezoning will impact the community, so the hope is to have communication with Walker residents and have transparency on what the final plans are going to be.

The rezoning is expected to take months, as the plan will have to go through the planning and City Commission, but that timeframe is not dimming the mayor's enthusiasm.

The DeltaPlex is to close permanently July 31 2022.

